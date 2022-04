The West Tisbury School will put on their annual musical April 29 and April 30, from 7 to 8:30 pm, and May 1 at 2 pm. Kids of all ages from the school will present the Wizard of Oz in the school auditorium, with Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion following the yellow brick road. Family tickets are $20, adult tickets are $10, and student tickets are $5.