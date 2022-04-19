Tisbury: Clough Lane is so glorious

Heard on Main Street: Your job won’t take care of you when you are sick. Your friends and family will. Stay in touch.

The Bradford pear trees began blooming just in time for Easter. Clough Lane is so glorious when the trees on both sides of the road are all full of blossoms. This glory brings back memories of the many times I’ve enjoyed the cherry trees blossoming in April in Washington. There is no happier greeting found in spring than the flowers.

The sunshine and brilliant blue sky were only part of a delightful Easter for me. Thanks to Mary Holmes and the Center for Living, several of us enjoyed a van trip to the Ag Hall for the lovely Easter service of the West Tisbury church. Most of us hadn’t been to church for a couple of COVID years. Mask-wearing and non-masked were in different sections — but all had a glorious service to celebrate, helped by the choir and the bell choir.

And the glories of multiple daffodils and sunny forsythia along with the early purple azaleas on the roadside, added to the beauties of the day.

Did you know that you can call to schedule an appointment to get your booster at Family Planning? After complaining about the frustration of trying to get a hospital appointment for the new Covid booster shot, I was told this is another option. Family Planning offers boosters most Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of April and then perhaps just Thursdays through May. Call 508-693-1208 to schedule.

Enjoy the Wicked Good Musical Revue onstage at 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, and Sunday, May 1, at 2 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Musicians Peter Boak, Molly Sturges, and Brian Weiland will be joined by singers David Behnke, Molly Conole, Rachel Cook, Jenny Friedman, Katherine Reid, and Ken Romero. Tickets are available at mvplayhouse.org. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

The West Tisbury library offers a Pizza 101 Workshop, an outdoor pizza class in person outside with Stoney Hill Pizza owner and chef Nina Levin. Learn about the basics of pizza making, create your own pizza, and bake it onsite on the library lawn. Limited to 10 families, at 12;30 pm on Saturday, April 30. Sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

At 7 pm on Tuesday, May 3, you can learn all about the experience from the audition through game day of being a contestant on “Jeopardy.” The experienced contestant is Terry Wolfisch Cole, the host of a storytelling show called “Tell Me Another” in the Hartford area. Register at bit.ly/jepcontestant.

At 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, Phil Weinstein is offering an online talk on his new book “Soul Error.” Find out more by emailing amcdonough@clamsnet.org. Many of us in past years have enjoyed Prof. Weinstein’s sharing his teachings on Faulkner and many other authors, and we have learned how to better appreciate these books.

Spring is the right time for getting out in the nice weather. Join others and meet at the Vineyard Haven library on Wednesday afternoons at 3 pm, rain or shine for Walk the Chop. The course is not hilly and just over 3 miles.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Queen Elizabeth. She is 96 today. It is hard to believe that the young woman who came to the throne in 1952 is the longest reigning monarch in England. Happy birthday on Monday to Alexandra Habekost.

Heard on Main Street: Life is too short to waste time hating anyone.