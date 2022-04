As Vineyard Montessori School gets ready for the 2022 to 2023 school year, the staff, faculty, and administration invite members of the public to drop in for an open house on Wednesday, April 27, from 4:30 to 6 pm. Families can meet the head of school and some teachers, and hear about educational offerings (there are limited openings for preschool to grade 8). For details, visit vineyardmontessori.com or call 508-693-4090.