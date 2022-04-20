2022 Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellows announced

1 of 6

The Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship program announced the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellows. Since its first awards in 2006, the Vision Fellowship has supported local individuals committed to the Island’s communities and natural environment, and who recognize the importance of contributing to the health and well-being of both. The 2022 fellows join a community of 137 current and past fellows, and their mentors and sponsoring organizations.

The 2022 Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellows are:

Keissila Cecilio, who will graduate this spring from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). She will enroll in college this fall, with the long-term goal of becoming a medical doctor. As a high school student, Keissila has earned her certified nursing assistant license, CPR certification, Alzheimer’s certification, and COVID-19 certification. She works as a nursing assistant at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. At MVRHS, Keissila has served as president of Model U.N.; Grassroots, a community service and community-building club; and Best Buddies, a club that creates opportunities for one-on-one friendships, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Among other things, Keissila is also a student leader for Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and a homeroom facilitator.

Nicholas Cranston, who also will graduate from MVRHS this spring, plans to study biology with a focus on marine biology at Tulane University. Since 2018, Nick has served as the Vineyard Haven assistant harbormaster. A student athlete, Nick has been captain of the boys’ varsity baseball and soccer teams, and has volunteered as head coach of the Tisbury School junior varsity basketball team. This summer, Nick will intern with Cottage City Oysters in Oak Bluffs. Owners Dan and Greg Martino have been growing sugar kelp, a winter crop, along with their shellfish. Nick hopes to work with them to find a kelp species that can be grown efficiently in the summer. Nick worked on a similar project, “Algae Gardens: The Future of Homegrown Food,” with the supervision of his AP biology teacher (and 2019 Vision Fellow) Dr. Carrie Fyler. This project tested the validity of growing phytoplankton at home as a viable food source. Nick is also founder and president of the MVRHS Esports Club, a gaming community with participation from schools across the country.

Augusta Dillon, who is pursuing her master of science in nursing in a family nurse practitioner program through Simmons University’s online division. This program emphasizes providing socially responsive nursing education, innovation, and knowledge in order to deliver advanced care and drive meaningful change in healthcare. Since December 2020, Augusta has worked as pediatric ambulatory staff nurse for the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. In May 2016, she earned a bachelor of science in nursing with a minor in biology from Simmons. An Island native, she graduated from MVRHS in 2010. Prior to returning to the Vineyard, Augusta worked for Children’s Hospital of Orange County/Rady Children’s San Diego in the acute care medical/surgical unit, for Boston Children’s Hospital in the intermediate care program, medical/surgical ICU-stepdown, and in the pediatric cardiopulmonary rehab unit at Franciscan Children’s Hospital.

Taynara Goncalves, who will pursue a master of science in physician assistant studies. Born in Mantena, Brazil, Taynara and her family moved to the U.S. when Taynara was 3 to seek more opportunities. As a foreigner, Taynara often experienced unequal treatment in a healthcare setting. This sparked her desire to become a healthcare provider. Her hope is to ensure that all patients, regardless of their ethnicity, race, or social class, are treated with the same respect and are able to obtain proper, equitable healthcare. Taynara has been a medical assistant and health coach with Island Health Care since November 2020. She graduated from Gordon College in 2020 with a bachelor of science in biology, premedicine concentration. She is a 2016 graduate of MVRHS.

Rodrigo Honorato, who will pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work, with the goal of becoming a licensed social worker. An Island native, Rodrigo graduated from MVRHS in 2012, and attended Dean College for two years before returning to the Vineyard to work in HVAC and carpentry for several years. Since December 2019, Rodrigo has worked for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services as a family support worker, where he connects families with children 0-18 years to resources such as Island Food Pantry, Clothes to Go, SNAP/WIC, health insurance, housing, Dukes County Transportation Access Program (which provides refunds for medical appointments), and much more. In past years, Rodrigo coached MVRHS boys’ soccer, and has volunteered for the Red Stocking Fund.

Pete Lambos, director of operations of the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust’s Seafood Collaborative, will oversee and implement a multiyear initiative to ensure the sustainability of the M.V. Seafood Collaborative (MVSC). The MVSC is a wholesale seafood market created in 2021 in response to the closure of the previous wholesale seafood market during the pandemic. This closure threatened the ability for many Island fishermen to sell their catches locally, and would have forced many fishermen to travel to the mainland or close their fishing businesses entirely. MVSC’s success will help ensure the long-term viability of the Martha’s Vineyard fishing fleet; prevent the decay of the Island’s working waterfronts; and maintain the authentic character and vitality of the Island’s harbors. In addition, success will reduce the off-Island shipping footprint currently needed to sell seafood; reduce the demand for additional, imported seafood; and allow the diversion of excess seafood to Island food donation organizations and families. MVSC is also partnering with the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, whose mission is to restore shellfish resources for the well-being of the entire Island community and to support local shellfish consumption. Together, MVSC and MCSG are coordinating on all strategies related to a local seafood campaign, including community events, marketing materials, and any additional concepts that will help magnify their mutual goal of keeping more seafood on the Island.

Matthew Taylor, who will produce a series of short films documenting Island agriculture from extensive footage he recorded at nine local farms between the years 2005 and 2007 through every season — plowing, planting, harvesting. Each short film will showcase a different aspect of agriculture on Martha’s Vineyard. The footage includes interviews with Island farmers. Farms documented include Morning Glory Farm, Mermaid Farm, Allen Farm, Whippoorwill Farm (CSA), Red Hill Farm, Beetlebung Farm, North Tabor Farm, Flatpoint Farm, and David Flanders’ Farm. Matthew has additional footage showing, among other things, the process of producing maple syrup from West Tisbury swamp maples, traditional duck hunting with Simon Athearn, and 15th-generation Islander Deborah Silva and her parents (Reggie and Darlene) harvesting rose hips and beach plums for jams and jellies. The anticipated outcome of this endeavor will be a series of professionally shot and edited short films featuring the year-round process of farming on Martha’s Vineyard for public viewing at various venues, including at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair.