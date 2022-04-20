COVID cases drop slightly

Cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly week-to-week on the Vineyard, according to numbers reported by the Island boards of health.

Last week there were 29 total cases from Sunday to Saturday, and the Vineyard remains at low risk for the spread of the virus. There have been no hospitalizations, according to the reports, and the seven-day positive case count was six. That number only includes PCR tests administered by the hospital and doesn’t take into account home testing kits that are now prevalent.

The week before, COVID cases were at 34 total.