New voices needed

To the Editor:

During a recent County Commission meeting, I announced that I would not be running for another term as a commissioner. While I’ll have more to say about that closer to the end of my time on the board, I would be remiss if I didn’t thank each and every one of you who made these past four years possible.

It’s been an honor to serve Islanders and 2022 presents an amazing opportunity for someone else to serve. Nomination papers for party candidates are due to town clerks by 5 pm on Tuesday, May 3. Only 25 signatures are required to be on the September primary ballot. I strongly encourage anyone who is interested in running to do so. Our democracy only works when regular people are involved in government.

For too long, local government on Martha’s Vineyard has looked like me: white and male. If you do not fit into those boxes, you might understandably feel dissuaded from running for office. But we need your voices, now more than ever.

Martha’s Vineyard certainly faces significant challenges, but I have been floored by the creativity and passion shown by so many Islanders — within government and from the outside —during my time as a County Commissioner. We need those fresh, young, new perspectives in our town halls and at our county office. If that sounds like you, then trust me: we need you.

Keith Chatinover

Edgartown