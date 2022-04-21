Detective Duquette leads heroin bust

Tisbury Police Det. Charles Duquette led a nighttime heroin bust at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven terminal on April 19. The arrest came after Duquette, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, and two uniformed Tisbury police officers executed a search warrant. Jeffrey Owen Cook, 59, of Oak Bluffs, was charged with trafficking 36 to 100 grams of heroin. Cook was allegedly found with approximately 48 grams of heroin, according to Duquette.

Cash and cell phones were also allegedly recovered during the search and arrest. Cook is expected to be arraigned on April 22, Duquette said. The detective said off-Island, a gram of heroin might sell for $40 to $60 but on the Vineyard a gram starts at $100 and in some instances, can sell for as much as $200. Duquette also said more and more police are finding illegal drugs are laced with fentanyl. However, testing has not yet taken place to determine if the heroin that was recovered contains fentanyl.