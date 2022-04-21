Tiah’s Cove Road closure extended again

The Tiah’s Cove Road closure was extended again by a day and will be closed to all through traffic on Friday, April 22, because the continued work on a culvert is taking longer than expected. West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand told the Times the roads should be passable by Friday night.

Vehicles can access Tiah’s Cove Road up to and including 150 Tiah’s Cove Road.

The alternate routes beyond 150 Tiah’s Cove Road, including the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s Sepiessa Point Reservation on Clam Point Road, will need to use Deep Bottom Road to Bradley Martin Road. For more information, contact West Tisbury Town Hall at 508-696-0102.