Mayhew Lane to temporarily close on Thursday

The Edgartown select board unanimously approved a road block permit request by The Wharf Pub. The road closure will take place on Thursday, April 28, from 9 am to 1 pm on Mayhew Lane.

Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty told The Times the road block is happening so The Wharf can replace its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

In other business, Vineyard Power general manager Eric Peckar and president Richard Andrade notified the board about the job fair it will be hosting at the Oak Bluffs library on Thursday, April 28, from 6 pm to 8 pm. The jobs available at the fair will be associated with the Tisbury Marine Terminal.

“I bet you 200 years ago there was a job fair for able-bodied seamen in the whaling industry and we saw how that changed the Island. Hopefully this has the same positive impact for Edgartown and Martha’s Vineyard as a whole,” Hagerty said.

The Lightkeepers Inn was unanimously approved to have its lodging house license renewed.