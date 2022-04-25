O.B. EMT accused of assaulting woman

In Edgartown District Court Friday, an Oak Bluffs EMT and fire officer pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on a charge of assault and battery on a household or family member. Tad Medeiros, who appeared virtually before Judge Benjamin Barnes, had his $1,000 initial bail reduced to $200 after the commonwealth requested $500 in bail and Medeiros’ attorney asked that he be released on personal recognizance. During a subsequent hearing, Judge Barnes issued a one-year restraining order against Medeiros that stipulated, among other things, that he must keep 75 yards away from the alleged victim.

Medeiros, who is captain of Oak Bluffs Engine 3, assented to the restraining order through his attorney, Robb Moriarty.

Cape and islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo gave a brief description of Medeiros’ alleged offense to the court.

Palazzolo said officers arrived in time to hear the alleged victim asking Medeiros not to come at her. Police found the alleged victim “upset” and “crying,” Palazzolo said. The alleged victim told police Medeiros slapped and grabbed her, Palazzolo said. Palazzolo described Medeiros as “intoxicated” when he encountered police.

Moriarty characterized the matter as an “alcohol-related event” and told the court his client has both sought treatment and is receiving treatment.

On Monday Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Chief Nelson Wirtz told The Times Medeiros has been placed on paid administrative leave. Chief Wirtz said he couldn’t provide further details.

Medeiros is expected back in court on June 16.