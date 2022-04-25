Recount underway in Oak Bluffs

1 of 3

A recount of the race for select board is underway at this hour at Oak Bluffs library.

The recount was requested by Dion Alley who lost to incumbent Gail Barmakian by 2 votes, 505-503, when the votes were tallied on election night on Thursday, April 14.

Both Barmakian and Alley are present for the recount, which is being conducted by the Oak Bluffs Town Clerk Colleen Morris along with the board of registrars. There are other observers present as well.

A third candidate for select board, Jim Bishop, received just 49 votes. Bishop announced via his Facebook page two days before the April 14 election that he was withdrawing from the race and asked his supporters to instead vote for Alley. Bishop’s name could not be removed from the ballot.