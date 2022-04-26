200 acre forest burn planned for Saturday

Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry plans to execute a prescribed burn over a 200 acre section of the Manuel Correllus State Forest on Saturday, April 30. The area to be burned is adjacent to Dodgers Hole in Edgartown. Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer said the state is sending over a large crew for the burn. Chief Schaeffer said he expects Edgartown firefighters to participate in the burn, as well as firefighters from other Vineyard towns. Chief Schaeffer said the burn is in part a response to the Dukes County Wildfire Mitigation Plan.