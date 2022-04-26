Chilmark: Quite a few nice beach days

Welcome home to all the families who enjoyed their school break, as well as those who stayed. There were quite a few nice beach days, especially for April, many more barefoot prints in the sand, cairns balanced upon larger rocks, sand castles and remnants of other sand sculptures along the shores of Lucy Vincent Beach.

Laurisa Rich shared that the Menemsha Earth Day beach cleanup hauled a great deal of garbage out of the marsh area. An Earth Day flag was hung from the lifeguard chair, and they had a gorgeous day to work. Thank you to all the cleanup helpers at all our town beaches.

I was startled at night driving back from sunset at the Cliffs when I reached town center and was wondering if I’d taken a wrong turn. The electric sign announcing our annual town meeting date and time, flashing from a full lit background to just lighted words, in front of town hall could not be missed by any motorist.

Please vote this week, and know Matt Tobin has agreed to be a “write-in” candidate for the Chilmark cemetery commission. The annual town election will be held Wednesday, April 27; polls are open from noon to 8 pm at the community center. Last day and hour to apply for an in-person absentee ballot is noon, Tuesday, April 26. More info at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk.

Keep up with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/MVBLMvids. Vigils continue online Sunday, May 1, at 10:30 am. In-person vigils at the Chilmark library lawn resume May 29. Learn more at mvblm.org.

The Island Folk Pottery Sculpture Trail is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, and their shop is now open 11 am to 5 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and Sunday from 2 to 5 pm. See islandfolkpottery.com for more info.

Last week I posted about Denny Jason Jr. and the Little Lady film (bit.ly/Jason_LittleLady). This week I want to congratulate Denny’s wife Jesse Jason, who not only participated as a dancer, but got to work with a great group of young dancers in Petoskey, Mich., at the Crooked Tree Arts Center. Check out her choreography at bit.ly/Jason_CrookedTree, or see the entire performance, including Jesse dancing, at bit.ly/CrookedTreeCollab.

The M.V. Cancer Support Group meets on Zoom every Wednesday at 5 pm. Patients, survivors, family members, friends, and caregivers are welcome. The group also provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families. Learn more at mvcancersupport.org or 508-627-7958.

Donation drop-off times at the Dumptique are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 2:30 pm, and Sundays from 9 to 11 am.

Thank you, Pathways Arts, for being there, offering a safe gathering place, and bringing so many new voices and visions to us, live, via Zoom, and on your own platforms/website. We look forward to learning about your seasonal collaborations. Get more news at pathwaysmv.org. One last Gray Matters on Zoom with Genevieve Abbot, Friday, May 6, 10 to 11 am. Get the link via mvgengen@gmail.com or keren4pathways@gmail.com.

The Chilmark library hosts the monthly virtual Tea Club and Talk on Thursday, April 28 at 4 pm, to learn about Bai Ji Guan, an oolong tea from Wuyishan in the Fujian Province of China. The 2022 M.V. Poet Laureate–Sponsored Poetry Contest: Awards and Readings Ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 30 at 4 pm, live and via Zoom. At 6 pm on Saturday, April 30, play online Vineyard Bingo spring edition for a chance to win a Bunch of Grapes gift certificate. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-Person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.