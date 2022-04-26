Pride Parade celebration is approved

On Monday, Oak Bluffs Parks Commission voted 2-1 to allow an LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Ocean Park on Wednesday, June 1, the first day of National Pride Month. The specifics of the actual flag raising are contingent on Tuesday’s select board decision whether to allow the Progress Pride flag to be raised on town property. The Parks Commission agreed to allow the ceremony to be held at Ocean Park, regardless of whether the flag will be allowed to be displayed on the flagpole.

The select board will discuss a new flag policy ahead of the requests by the Oak Bluffs Business Association and NAACP. Jennelle Gadowski, executive committee member of the Martha’s Vineyard’s branch of the NAACP and the organization’s LGBTQ+ community chair, made the request at Monday’s parks commission meeting. “We, the NAACP Martha’s Vineyard Branch, along with the support of the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Council, Oak Bluffs Business Association, Martha’s Vineyard Museum, and the hundreds of community members who have signed a petition of support, are requesting the opportunity to raise the Progress Flag at Ocean Park, specifically on the flagpole.” The request was made for June 1 for the duration of National Pride Month.

Additionally, Gadowski requested approval of an “accompanying flag raising ceremony” which would consist of a small gathering of LGBTQ+ elders and youth members and straight allies, to “kick off Pride month.”

In 2021, the event was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but all of the Island towns, with the exception of Chilmark, agreed to fly the Pride flag.

“Flying the Progress Pride flag proudly, on this specific flagpole,” she continued, referring to the one at Ocean Park, “would show everyone who sees it, whether they’re a member of our queer community or a straight ally, that this Island, this community, this town, is a safe and welcoming space for them.”

Noting that the parks commission can only make the decision about park space use, and not the use of the flagpole, commission chair Antone Lima stated that although Ocean Park is not often designated to host requested special events, “there’s nothing saying that we can’t [allow the event at Ocean Park],” adding that he feels “personally, this is a good use of town public space.”

Parks commissioner Richard Combra Jr., noted that there is a precedent for allowing requested special events in the park, and in consideration of the details of the event, said “to just have a ceremony, [pending] success with the board of selectmen to raise the flag, I’m in support of that.”

Parks commissioner Amy Billings, who voted against approving the ceremony, said: “Normally we don’t allow people to speak on causes.” She then adjusted her comment, “I don’t want to call this a cause.” Billings then referred to how there have been “bands that play in the bandstand that wanted to give little pep talk speeches about little things that we’ve said no to.”

Billings said she would “prefer” that one of the other locations, such as the Oak Bluffs Fire Station or Police Station, would hold the ceremony. “I would also prefer that the flag be flown at one of those locations.”

“I would hope that we can approve this, as applied for,” Arthur Hardy-Doubleday, president of the NAACP, said. He added the event will not have alcohol, food or amplified music. “This is simply about a flag raising on June 1 at Ocean Park,” he said. “We want it at Ocean Park because that is a gateway to a community that is the definition of inclusivity on the Island.”

Additionally, the commission voted 2-1 to approve the request to hold an event to mark the end of the Martha’s Vineyard Pride Parade, also at Ocean Park, on Saturday, June 11, at 3 pm.

“Again we’re back to using Ocean Park for promotion of something,” said Billings, noting that the application request for the event involves “signs, balloons, banners, yard cards,” adding “none of that stuff we’d normally appreciate in Ocean Park … It’s not the way we use Ocean Park.”

Responding to concerns raised by Billings, Sofie Green, OBA vice president and Larkin Stallings, OBA president, offered to negotiate particulars in order to hold the event.

Green, stating her willingness to make adjustments to the event in order to move along with the approval, which was met with various objections in the planning, specifically concerning minute decoration details, added “it’s not about decorations, it’s about the parade. It’s about the community.” Nevertheless, Green agreed to meet with Mark Crossland of Crossland Landscape, who maintains Ocean Park for the town, to go over the plan as recommended by the commission.

After most of the T’s were crossed, Hardy-Doubleday took a moment to express praise for the OBA. “They are complementing the efforts of the NAACP… We could not be more proud of the OBA, and I want to publicly thank them.”

Despite Billings’ concerns, the end-of-parade event will be held on the planned date, and involve announcements and live music as requested.