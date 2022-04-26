Tisbury: Beautiful blossoms

Heard on Main Street: Take a deep breath. It calms the mind.

Weren’t we all delighted to enjoy a few days of warm — and dry — weather last week? Everyone was smiling as we could feel the sun shining on us. I love the opportunities to go outside and walk, rarely possible so many other days this spring. And as we are now enjoying the last of April’s showers, we look forward to so many more beautiful blossoms bursting into view. And promising the dandelions of summer.

Thank heavens my son is not only good on computers, but can fix mine from his home off-Island. I was desperate to copy some data I’d saved in a previous computer. He had installed it in my new one, but it was limited to “read only.” It is so handy that he can fix my problems from afar. I’m sure he is very pleased himself, not to have to take a ferry to fix my small issues. Do I need to say that they are not small for me?

The Neighborhood Convention is back. All are invited to bring a sack lunch and enjoy a talk at the Federated Church parish hall in Edgartown. The speaker at 11 am on Tuesday, May 3, is Renee Lohman of Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard. The topic is “Welcome to the Green House Project Model.” Masks are optional.

Our Vineyard Haven library has some special treats coming up for you. Adults are invited to “Adult Crafts in the Garden” at 2 pm on Sunday, May 1. Join Jennifer in the courtyard behind the library to make beautiful cyanotypes. Cyanotypes are prints made by exposing treated paper or fabric to the sun. Materials are provided, but attendance is limited to first arrivals, while supplies last. (Weather permitting; rain date will be May 8.)

You have choices to make on Tuesday. “Dining with Diabetes” is a challenge. Learn more, starting at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 3. This program will run Tuesdays through May 24. For this and the next event, register with amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

“Blind Man’s Bluff” is a book written by James Tate Hill. At age 16 he was diagnosed with a hereditary condition that left him legally blind. For years he tried to hide his blindness from friends. He will talk online about his memoir at 6 pm on Tuesday, May 3. Also on Tuesday, May 3, at 7 pm you can go online to see “My ‘Jeopardy’ Story” by Terry Cole at bit.ly/jepcontestant. Wednesday, May 4, at 5 pm, join Phil Weinstein, professor emeritus at Swarthmore College, on Zoom. He will read from his newest book, “Soul Error,” which explores the ways in which we stubbornly yet creatively go through life misreading ourselves and our world. Prof. Weinstein is familiar to many from his extensive free courses on many different authors over the years, courtesy of our Vineyard Haven library. Register at bit.ly/SoulErrorReg.

“Kids Crafts in the Garden” are offered in the library courtyard at 3:30 pm on Thursday, May 5, to make sun prints and a Mother’s Day gift, weather permitting. Materials provided, but attendance is limited to first arrivals, while supplies last.

Just the idea of doing something fun in the garden or in the yard or on the deck makes me smile. Of course, I am not considering weeding or digging, or anything other than simply enjoying the weather.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Melanie Jane Dickson. Saturday belongs to Andrew Williamson, and Sunday to his twin sister Ellie Williamson. Happy birthday on Monday to Herb Ward and Martha Weiss.

Heard on Main Street: It’s never too late to have a happy childhood. But the second one is up to you and no one else.