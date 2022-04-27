Chief Bradshaw receives accreditation 

Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw has attained fire chief’s accreditation.

“The Massachusetts Fire Service Commission granted accreditation to Chief Jeremy Bradshaw of the Chilmark Fire Department on April 21, 2022, who has demonstrated the required fire service experience, education, and certifications for accreditation,” a release states. “This accreditation is granted through the Massachusetts Fire Service Commission, a gubernatorial appointed board that has established a process for uniform credentialing for the level of fire chief.”

Palmer Fire Chief Alan Roy, who serves as chair of the commission, said through a release, “The program establishes requirements based on education, training, and experience in areas relevant to serving as fire chief. It establishes benchmarks for training in fire and emergency service management so that chiefs may be better prepared to serve their department and their community.

“The applicant’s documentation is reviewed by a subcommittee of the Massachusetts Fire Service Commission to determine if the individual has attained a minimum level of credits for education, training, and experience.”

Chief Bradshaw told The Times he was glad to have achieved accredited status, and said the threshold for accreditation is based on points system. “You needed 100 points,” he said. “I had 150.”

“It’s a definitive acknowledgement of his professionalism and dedication to the fire service and the town of Chilmark,” Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz said. “Congratulations, Chief!”

“It’s such a great accomplishment, and brings a true level of professionalism to the position,” Aquinnah Fire Chief Simon Bollin said. “It feels great knowing he’s next door and only a call away.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said through a release, “This program allows chief officers to document their efforts to develop and maintain the skills to be an effective leader and manager in today’s fire service. The process provides an equal opportunity for the volunteer, call, or full-time fire service leader to meet the minimum criteria for achieving fire chief accreditation.”