O.B. agrees to fly the Progress Pride flag

The Oak Bluffs select board approved the raising of the Progress Pride flag on town property in a 4-1 vote on Tuesday with select board member Jason Balboni casting the lone dissenting vote. The lengthy meeting was the board’s first in-person session since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was attended by dozens of Island LGBTQ+ supporters.

Arthur Hardy-Doubleday, president of the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard, and Jenelle Gadowski, a member of the NAACP’s executive committee, made the initial request to fly the Progress Pride flag on the town’s flagpoles for the entirety of the month of June. After some pushback, an agreement was reached to display the flag from June 1 to June 14th.

The approval of both the Progress Pride flag raising and Pride parade requests on Tuesday followed a 2-1 vote approval on Monday by the Oak Bluffs Parks Commission to hold a flag raising ceremony on June 1 contingent on the select board vote, and a Pride Parade and celebration on June 11. Both events will be held at Ocean Park.

On Friday, when the select board amended its agenda to include discussion about a flag policy, concerns were raised about how that would affect the requests about flying the Pride flag.

The discussion and possible vote of the implementation of the new flag policy immediately preceded the discussion and possible vote to approve the request to fly the Pride flag.

Select board member Brian Packish said the intent of including the flag policy discussion was not to exclude the LGBTQ+ community but to avoid any possible lawsuits by other groups who may be denied their request to fly a chosen flag. “While as an individual, I personally do not agree with third party flags being flown,” he said, “I’m not serving as an individual.” He said as a representative of the town he supported the request, but not for the full month.

Despite some hesitancy by the board to allow the Pride flag to be raised, community pressure kept coming, with numerous emotional testimonies regarding the significance of the Pride flag and the flag policy itself, eventually swaying the board to reassess. “These are the things we have to begin to navigate,” said Packish of the written policy. “We’re getting valuable feedback. I hear people behind this board morphing and thinking outside the box.”

Ultimately, the select board decided to put a hold on a vote on the flag policy, and agreed to an exception, considering past practices of flagpole management, to fly the Pride flag underneath the American flag on town flagpoles.

In other business, select board vice chair Ryan Ruley was appointed by the board as the new chair in a 3-2 vote as well as a unanimous decision to appoint select board member Gail Barmakian as vice chair. Upon nominating Ruley for chair, Barmakian stated her interest in the position, adding that as a senior board member who was “overlooked” for the position last year.

A vote had Barmakian and select board member Emma Green-Beach in favor of Barmkian, and Ruley, Packish, and Balboni in favor of Ruley. Green-Beach expressed her interest in vice chair but “deferred” to Barmakian, saying that perhaps she can nominate herself in the future.

Also, the request to serve beer and wine at the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks baseball games this upcoming season has been approved by the select board, with an agreement with Sharks President and General Manager Russ Curran to notify the police department ahead of particularly busy games, for monitoring. The original beer and wine license request being 30 days, the select board agreed with the condition of appearing before the board for an assessment preceding the team’s 14th game to ensure compliance with the town.