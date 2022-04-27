SSA Landers lot will go solar

The Steamship Authority (SSA) finalized its contract with NextGrid, Inc., for the installation of a solar canopy at the Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot. A recent press release states that the energy project will be a first for the SSA, and is one of the initial steps the SSA is taking in order to decrease its energy consumption.

Per the release, in the effort to secure LEED certification (environmental standards), in addition to the SSA’s goal “to achieve net-zero energy status,” the authority’s shuttle fleet will be welcoming three new electric buses.

“This solar project is a huge step forward for the Steamship Authority’s environmental initiatives,” said SSA general manager Robert Davis in the release. After “several years of analysis and study … we look forward to seeing the project come to fruition.”

The release states that with a total of 18.5 acres, the Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot can hold 1,900 vehicles, making it the largest SSA lot. Because of this, there is more area for a large solar canopy to take in sunlight, with the hopes of substantially reducing grid usage and putting less strain on the surrounding area. The project includes the installation of a 5,900-kilowatt solar canopy, and construction of battery storage for 6,100 kilowatt-hours, from which NextGrid will sell electricity and net metering credits to the SSA.

NextGrid, a U.S.-based commercial solar and storage developer, will be charged with the responsibility of construction, operation, and maintenance of the canopy and the storage, in addition to paying annual leasing fees to the SSA.