Vineyard Support Sharks bring home gold and silver

The Vineyard Support Sharks returned to the Island victorious from a Special Olympics regional swim meet on Sunday at Bridgewater. According to the YMCA swim coach, Jen Passafiume, “this was the first time this event has taken place since COVID started.”

Two swimmers from the Island competed during the meet. Celeste Ewing placed second in the 25-yard freestyle and first in the 25-yard backstroke. Mark Baird placed first in the 25-yard freestyle. Amanda Kram cheered on her teammates, but she did not swim. “We really missed our other teammates, Nathan LeBlanc and David Lambert, who could not make it,” Passafiume said in an email.

The Vineyard Support Sharks practice at the YMCA every Friday at 1 pm.