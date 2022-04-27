Volunteers to plant fruit trees in Aquinnah

Join the Aquinnah parks and recreation committee for the Community Food Forest Work Day on Sunday from 10 am to noon. Participants will help to clear out the land where fruit trees, medicinal plants, and other greenery will be planted for the town. The event will take place behind the Aquinnah Town Hall.

The notification encourages those interested to bring gloves and to wear long pants and socks to be safe from ticks.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate. Water and snacks will be provided. For more information, send an email to noli@gmail.com.