Release of prisoner sheds new light on Whelan case

The release of U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was held captive by the Russian government and freed in a prisoner exchange with the United States, has raised a question for the family of another former U.S. Marine.

What about Paul?

Paul Whelan, the brother of Martha’s Vineyard artist Elizabeth Whelan, has been held captive in Russia since 2018. In 2021, Whelan was convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security colony. Both Whelan’s family and the U.S. government say the conviction of Whelan as a spy is bogus.

Speaking to The Times by phone, Elizabeth Whelan expressed frustration at how the deal went down. “We are thrilled for the Reeds that Trevor is home, of course. We have had a lot of contact with them over the past few years,” she said, noting that Trevor is ill and needs care. “We’re extremely disappointed that a convicted criminal, Konstantin Yaroshenko, was traded for one innocent American and not two. We thought this was an opportunity to get both innocent Americans home at the same time.”

Paul was in Russia attending a wedding when he was arrested and charged with espionage, his family has told The Times previously.

The way things happened with Reed’s release caught the Whelan family by surprise. “We didn’t find out until the last minute. We had no time to prepare ourselves or Paul,” Elizabeth said.

On Wednesday Paul was in contact with his family, according to an email from his brother, David Whelan, and asked them about Reed’s release. “Why was I left behind? While I am pleased Trevor is home with his family, I have been held on a fictitious charge of espionage for 40 months. The world knows this charge was fabricated. Why hasn’t more been done to secure my release?”

“That’s heartbreaking for a parent to try to answer that,” Elizabeth said about her mother and father.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed a resolution calling for the release of Paul, according to another email from his brother. “We are so grateful for the leadership that the Michigan Congressional delegation has brought to these repeated resolutions,” he wrote.

The Senate passed a similar resolution last July and Congress passed its first resolution in the case in October of 2019. “This unfailing advocacy for Paul shows how slow it can take to build support for an American hostage,” David wrote. “While every American citizen deserves to be freed, the more singular the challenge, the longer it may take to build the support necessary.”

Meanwhile, the family is trying to understand how Reed was released ahead of Paul.

“It’s a reminder, too, that although some elements of arbitrary detention can change in a moment, others have a very long, slow fuse,” David wrote. “And, when a resolution for Paul passes in Congress, we should take the time to appreciate how significant a show of support that is. We hope that it gives Congress an opportunity to bolster the White House’s own determination to seek Paul’s unconditional release.”

The Whelan family remains hopeful that political pressure will result in Paul’s release.

“Fundamentally, one sovereign nation can’t force a belligerent, unjust nation to return a citizen. But Congress has sent a signal, again, to the Executive Branch as well as to the Kremlin, that Paul continues to suffer an injustice,” David wrote. “This advocacy and support continues to give us hope that Paul’s release will someday be effected.”

Elizabeth is pleased with the support of Congress, particularly U.S. Rep. William Keating. “Congressman Keating is very upset,” she said. “Bill reached out and had a long conversation with me yesterday.”

She is pleased with the renewed attention her brother’s case is getting. “I’m taking some comfort in that,” she said.

Elizabeth said the Island community has helped lift her spirits since Paul’s ordeal began. “People on-Island are very supportive of me and Paul’s situation,” she said.