Nationwide pilot shortage affects summer schedule

The national pilot shortage has spread its wings all the way to the Cape and Islands. Fortunately, Martha’s Vineyard Airport’s ability to serve air passengers will not be greatly impacted by this trend.

“I don’t anticipate a drastic change in flight availability for the Vineyard. But, the changing climate and the pilot shortage may change the situation over time,” Martha’s Vineyard Airport director Geoff Freeman told The Times.

Freeman said he has not been officially advised by Cape Air, the airline that flies to and from the airport year-round, of “drastic changes” to flights. However, Cape Air will not be servicing flights to John F. Kennedy Airport or White Plains in New York. The airport is awaiting further updates from the airline.

Comparatively, the Nantucket Current reported that Cape Air confirmed it cut back flights on the Nantucket-Hyannis route because of a lack of pilots. The Current reported that Cape Air’s June schedule on this route showed one to two flights a day, much smaller than the eight or more flights a day scheduled in the past.

“Basically, a lot of the airlines are losing their pilots to retirement over the next few years. The number of pilots who are being trained and going up in the airlines is not enough to meet the demands,” Freeman told The Times about the national pilot shortage. He said this was also affected by the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted many industries, such as stay-at-home orders and the lack of workers to fill positions.

Cape Air station manager Colin Ewing, who provides on-the-ground operations and customer service for the airline, concurred with Freeman. He said all airlines are affected nationwide by the shortage of trained pilots.

“The bigger and major airlines have plenty of open positions and have been hiring as fast as they can. Some of the Cape Air [pilots] have jumped ship to major ones,” Ewing said. These difficulties with hiring and retaining pilots have led Cape Air to create incentives for pilots that fly with them. One example is a gateway program that allows pilots to transition to JetBlue or Republic Airways after flying with Cape Air for a certain amount of time, which Ewing said has helped.

The current Cape Air schedule has fewer flights than before the pandemic began, according to Ewing. This is to make a manageable schedule that would not have too many cancellations. Advanced flight bookings show demand is strong for this upcoming summer.

Another airline that made cuts to its schedule is JetBlue. Freeman told the Times that JetBlue is “curtailing many destinations,” including flights to and from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“This was a relatively new service that was added last year,” Freeman told the Times. He said this route is planned to return in September.

Delta Airlines and American Airlines, which are much larger airlines, have submitted their draft schedules, and Freeman said they are “consistent with last year.” The one difference is American Airlines’ addition of O’Hare International Airport to its flight routes to and from Martha’s Vineyard this summer.

Ewing believes that eventually, the pilot shortage situation will stabilize. He has been with Cape Air for 30 years and has seen pilot shortages before. “We adapt to things,” Ewing said.