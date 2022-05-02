Weed shops prompt traffic concerns

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission unanimously approved a request by Fine Fettle In West Tisbury to change its cultivation designation by allowing both medical use and recreational adult-use marijuana to be grown and produced under its existing medical license at its 90 Dr. Fisher Road facility. Commissioner Doug Sederholm moved quickly to approve the request, noting “It’s not sufficiently significant to require a public hearing,” due to the fact that there would not be any increase of total cultivation area.

Other requests by Fine Fettle — increasing operating hours and allowing walk-ins at its 510 State Road location — were met with some hesitation. Fine Fettle also requested that the requirement of having two parking attendants be lifted. Data provided to Alex Elvin, coordinator for Developments of Regional Impact (DRI), by the dispensary showed significantly less foot and car traffic than initially projected. The commission voted to consider these requests through a public hearing.

Additionally, the upcoming Mechanic Street marijuana dispensary, Main Street Medicinals,

is requesting approval to increase street access surrounding the establishment by widening Mechanic Street.

The Main Street Medicinals modification proposal also includes attempts to mitigate environmental impacts on the town, such as adding roof-top solar panels, LED light cultivation, and limiting the number of employees per shift to decrease wastewater output.

The dispensary has “signed a non-binding letter of intent to lease a four-bedroom house (with occupancy of up to eight people and parking for five cars)” in addition to agreeing “to hire on-Island workers, wherever possible,” as cited in the proposal.

“Our team feels this is a significant net positive for the community,” said attorney Daniel Glissman representing Main Street Medicinals. “We will be making an extensive investment into this property and the building.” He added that the dispensary will be improving the site “by increasing security and safety,” adding jobs to the town, and contributing to the town economically through increased tax revenue and impact fees per the host community agreement with Tisbury. Glissman noted that due to comparable businesses not having met revenue projections, “after seeing the number of transactions from Fine Fettle, that maybe those annual revenue projections may need to be adjusted down a little bit.”

Commissioner Fred Hancock expressed concerns about having two marijuana dispensaries on the same street, and asked for consideration of whether it is “something that is in the best interest of the Island.”

The commission discussed — at length — possible traffic issues, and came to no decisions regarding the requests. A continued public hearing will be on May 12.

In other business, the MV Arena cell tower modifications were approved unanimously. The proposal involves the installation of new T-mobile antennas, and “cabinets and [a] concrete pad, including short-term battery backup.” The commission concluded that there would be no significant impact to the surrounding scenery. “This one is truly a no-brainer,” Sederholm said.

Liz Durkee, the commission’s climate planner, issued a reminder about Climate Action Week which will take place from May 8 to May 14, a “community engagement component for the Climate Action Plan.”