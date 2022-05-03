Chilmark: Happy Birthday, Nancy

Last weekend, when my son came upstairs from working in the basement, he didn’t find our dogs. He went outside and still didn’t find them within the perimeter of our dog fence. He then went down the road, checking in different directions, before coming home and calling me. Then one neighbor called to say he’d just passed one of our dogs on the road, stopped the car, and tried to herd the dog into his car. The dog turned around and ran toward our home. Lo and behold, there was Luka at our door. We hung up and immediately another neighbor called to say they had our little spaniel; in fact, both dogs had been playing in their yard. Thank you, Fred Khedouri and Bob and Irene Hungerford, for helping Toby and Luka find home.

I listened to Nancy Aronie live via Zoom in a program hosted by author Lissa Rankin, M.D. What a wonderful talk one day before Nancy’s 81st birthday; happy Birthday, Nancy! In 2008 Lissa Rankin took a writing workshop with Nancy Aronie at Esalen while both were going through trauma, but especially Lissa, who had just quit her job as a doctor, whose mother had just died, and much more. She credits Nancy Aronie with helping her find her authentic voice, and has since published seven books. You can listen to what you missed at youtube.com/watch?v=_774WloC33g, and if you want to sign up for their online writing course, check out courses.lissarankin.com/memoir-as-medicine.

Lots of Beetlebung Farm news this week: The farm stand is open daily from 8 am to 6 pm; shop on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the best selection. Seedlings are now available for tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, flowers, herbs, and more. Starting Wednesday, May 4, Salt Rock Chocolate Pop-Ups will happen through May both Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm (or whenever they run out of chocolate). Once again they’ll be hosting Veggie Variety Tastings; for more info, see beetlebungfarm.org.

Seedlings are also avaliable, along with regular offerings, at most of our local farmstands. Native Earth Teaching Farm also has Blue Ribbon Compost for sale.

Stop by an exhibit of paintings by artist Laura Murphy (daughter of painter Stan Murphy) anytime during the month of May at the West Tisbury library, or say hi at the opening on Thursday, May 5, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Eat Away Hunger at the MVRHS will raise funds for Island Food Pantry on Tuesday, May 3, from 4 to 7 pm. Pick your Silas Abrams bowl, and choose a soup from Kevin Crowell and the Culinary Arts Department in their dining room, or bring a container to take out. Donations accepted in cash, checks, or Venmo.

Pathways Arts’ last Gray Matters on Zoom with Genevieve Abbot before its summer break is Friday, May 6, from 10 to 11 am; write mvgengen@gmail.com for more info and link. Summer programming begins in June. Learn more and sign up for the newsletter at pathwaysartsmv.com.

Enjoy a Restorative Sound Journey, Saturday, May 7, from 7 to 8:15 pm at Peaked Hill Studio. Learn more at PeakedHillStudio.com/sound.

M.V. Museum’s newest exhibit, “They Planted the Seeds: Creating Jewish Community on Martha’s Vineyard,” is now up through Sept. 18. Learn more at mvmuseum.org.

Kids and their parents can tour the Menemsha Coast Guard facilities on Tuesday, May 10, at 4 pm. See how they prepare for storms, and learn what actions they take in the event of a search and rescue case, from start to finish. There will be some discussion about the increasing severity of storms, and what it means for boaters and the Coast Guard, especially when we are in our heavy weather season. (Rain date is May 11, 4 pm.) This Climate Action Week event events is just one of many open to the public. See thevineyardway.org for more info.

The Chilmark library hosts Peaked Hill Studio’s Community Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.