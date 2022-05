Mediterranean cooking isn’t just a healthy way to prepare meals, it’s a delicious way. Mediterranean cuisine is rich in vegetables, minimally processed staples, and is easy to mix up so that the food doesn’t get boring. Karen Mort will give a short presentation on this cooking style at the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, May 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org with any questions, or call 508-696-4211.