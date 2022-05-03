Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

We play six games with 2 points for a win and 3 points for a skunk (winning by more than 30).

The results were as follows:

1st place – Mary Alice Russell with a GRAND SLAM 13/6 +102 card

2nd place – Suzanne Cioffi with a 12/5 + 113 card

3rd place – Ron Ferreira with an 11/5 +75 card

4th place – Dick Kelly with a 9/4 +52 card

5th place – Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +39 card

We had 9 skunks and four 24-point hands and three 21-point hands. And we had a blast (especially me).

If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6 pm sharp every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall. For more information about the club, call 508-524-1220.