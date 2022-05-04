Planning board denies MVRHS field

The Oak Bluffs planning board voted 2-2 Wednesday to deny the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School a special permit triggered by a bylaw related to water protection.

Initially, the planning board reviewed the project, which includes a 400-meter track, one grass field, and a synthetic turf game field, under a site plan review. That application was approved by the board in October of 2021, with board chair Ewell Hopkins reluctantly making the final decision to vote in favor.

The synthetic turf field is one of the most hotly debated issues on the Island in years, and the debate has, at times, turned ugly and vulgar at public meetings and on social media. At the heart of the dispute has been debate over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS, and whether the Island should introduce a plastic turf field that uses PFAS in the manufacturing process.



Proponents have said the field will not cause environmental problems, will allow student athletes to better compete against their off-Island peers, and suffer fewer injuries. Opponents say too little is known about PFAS, an emerging contaminant that environmental regulators are studying because of the illnesses it can cause when it infiltrates drinking water, and that better maintained grass fields will actually reduce injuries.



After a brief discussion during Wednesday’s meeting, board members Bill Cleary and Erik Albert voted in favor, and Hopkins and board member JoJo Lambert voted in opposition. Mark Crossland, who would have been the deciding vote, recused himself from the project at the outset of review for an unspecified reason.

The board is required to write up a formal decision within 14 days and submit that to school project representatives for review.

The project had been approved in a split vote by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission with conditions.

Cleary asked how often the monitoring wells mandated by the MVC in their approval of the project would be tested and reported on. He also wondered about discussion of an action plan if the wells were found to be contaminated.

Project designer Chris Huntress said the MVC mandated the wells be tested and reported on annually via a third party independent contractor. He added that the filtration system in the proposed project has several layers of protective filter fabric that would capture any microplastics, and that the materials were already tested extensively by independent consultants.

“We went through $40,000 or $50,000 of testing with both Tetra Tech and Horsley Witten. We tested the material first to make sure it wouldn’t be a problem,” Huntress said.