COVID cases climb to 101

The number of COVID cases from Sunday, May 1, to Saturday, May 7, reached 101 — the first time they’ve reached triple digits during a week since the end of January. That’s 21 more cases than the previous week and double the number of cases two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Monday’s case count reached 33 — the largest number of cases in a single day in months.

For the first time since mask mandates were lifted and new metrics went into effect by the Centers for Disease Control, the Island is at medium risk for the spread of COVID-19. “When a community is in the medium risk category CDC recommends that individuals at high risk for severe illness speak with their healthcare provider about whether they should wear a mask and take other precautions,” according to the Island boards of health.

The majority of the cases reported were through at-home tests during that period. However, the 7-day positive rate for PCR tests, which are the ones administered at the hospital, were 43 cases.

No hospitalizations were reported.