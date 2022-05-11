‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally planned for Saturday

Islanders will be demonstrating their solidarity with supporters nationwide to highlight and advocate for women’s health and reproductive rights at Vineyard Haven’s Five Corners on Saturday, May 14, at 5 pm. The rally follows the recently leaked Supreme Court draft document, citing a majority vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

“We are joining a national movement with Women’s March, Planned Parenthood, Move On, and UltraViolet to make an historic statement for abortion justice,” an email to The Times states. “We are standing up for our health and reproductive rights. All are welcome to join us with signs to mark this important event. People all over the U.S. will be speaking out, and we will join them from Martha’s Vineyard in our peaceful event.”

The rally will be held from 5 to 6 pm.