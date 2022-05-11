Edgartown: Little bits of normalcy

The calendar says mid-May. I know it does. But this weather? It has winter written all over it. What is with this wind and chill in the air? It’s got me all mixed up and not very happy. I’m ready for some outside time but I am uninspired so far.

In a few short weeks, the Edgartown eighth grade will be heading to Washington, D.C. We held our annual auction the other night at the P.A. Club and we were pretty successful. Thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way this year. It seemed insurmountable, but our community really stepped up to help get us on our way after a few years off due to COVID. This particular group missed out on a lot of events over the last few years, including field trips to the Science Museum and the annual ski trip. It’s nice to have some little bits of normalcy back here and there.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Olivia Lingren on May 12, Cookie Perry and Jo-Ann Taylor on May 10, and Kathryn Antonsson, Charlotte McCarron, Mary Beth Naron, and Nedine Cunningham on May 12.

The fifth grade presented a play on the cafe stage last Friday evening, ushering in a new phase of COVID by allowing friends and family into the building to see the show. It was the first live performance of any kind at our school since COVID first struck and it was a welcome treat. I didn’t get to see it, because I was working the auction, but I heard great things. I was very sad to miss my homeroom kids in their special performance.

Saturday is Electronics Disposal Day from 9 am until 2 pm sponsored by M.V. Community Services in partnership with the student government at M.V. Regional High School. Dispose of your old, tired, and used electronics on-Island in an environmentally and COVID-safe way. Click the website at mvcommunityservices.org/events/edd/ for a list of accepted items and for the option to schedule a drop-off time slot. You can also call 508-693-7900 for more details.

Sometimes I love the way the universe works. I’ve been taking an online course over the last few weeks. In fact, the first day of the course was the same day that Pop passed away. I wasn’t going to go to the class. I surely wasn’t in the right mindset to begin learning something new. But I decided to push through it, figuring I could always duck out or just remain quiet if need be. And for the most part, I was quiet, taking part only when necessary. So I made it through class one and then the remaining five classes and in so doing was introduced to new people. And one of these people has sparked my interest in a local church. Raised Catholic, it’s been a long time since I took part in organized religion, though I talk to higher powers and “the Gods” every day. But now, having watched this person over the last six weeks, I’ve grown curious about this particular church. I’m often toying around with the ideas of faith and religion but as yet, haven’t landed anywhere. I think it’s interesting that choosing to go forward with that class during such a sad time has brought me to this place. Stay tuned for how this plays out. In the meantime, look around your world each day. Even in times of trouble and sorrow, are you receiving unexpected gifts? Are there silver linings somewhere? I’m no Pollyanna for sure, but I have really begun to see the good amongst the bad in life. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of choosing where to focus.

Have a great week. Cross your fingers that spring will show up soon.