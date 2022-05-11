Islanders, Show Your Shop

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced in a press release it will be holding a Show Your Shop promotion for consumers and local small businesses for all of May. The promotion is in honor of National Small Business Week.

The promotion will run from May 1 through 31, and shoppers can participate by uploading a photo featuring their favorite local shop or purchase, which can then be entered for a chance to win a $250 Lift gift card, which can be redeemed at lift.mvbank.com. Local business owners can share a photo of their business, products, or services to enter for a chance to win $1,000 in promotional advertising powered by Martha’s Vineyard Bank. Photos and entries submitted will be featured on the bank’s website and Facebook page.

For more information or to make an entry, visit local.mvbank.com.