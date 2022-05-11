1 of 9

Approximately 200 of the Island’s busiest folks came out last Saturday for the WMVY-sponsored Night Out for Nonprofits at the Portuguese-American Club. There were tables filled with freebies and information about everything from the M.V. Vegan Society to M.V. Community Services to the Island Autism Center. Executive directors and supporters gathered to mingle and share ideas while they enjoyed sandwiches from Mo’s Lunch and Fenway’s finest — the Sausage Guy — as well as music by Rose Guerin, Don Groover, Taurus Biskis, and Buck Shank. Jeremy Driesen was there to capture the fun for the Times.