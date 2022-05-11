Tisbury: A phenomenal upset

Heard on Main Street: When in doubt, just take the next small step.

I can’t believe I missed the Kentucky Derby this year. A phenomenal upset, with a horse carrying odds of 80 to 1 made his way along the inside to take the Derby by ¾ of a length. At least I could watch it on Youtube. And a lot of folks got a nice payout of over $160.

State Road and Edgartown intersection has suddenly become really bad. Of course, nothing is improved with the work on Beach Road. It was very strange last Friday — after a lovely, sunny day, it hadn’t even started sprinkling by late morning. But there were three large areas flooded along Beach Road.

The Vineyard Haven Library Book Club meets online on Thursday, May 19, at 1:30 pm. Books are available as Overdrive eBooks, as well as in print format by request. Everyone is invited. Selections include contemporary fiction and the occasional memoir or nonfiction. This month’s selection is “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.” Email rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org for link.

The V.H. library is hosting another writing class on Thursday, May 19, at 3 pm — and on Zoom. Peter Fiore is presenting “Gogyohka Flash as a Literary Form.” That is a five-line poem, each line the length of a breath, the natural pause a speaker takes in expressing a thought or an image. The word is Japanese for a poem based on a popular form called tanka. Bring your own paper, pen, notebook. Space is limited. RSVP to sign up with amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

The YMCA is looking for volunteers for a couple of hours on Saturday, May 21, to help with water stations for the Martha’s Vineyard Marathon. The Y is partnering with USA Endurance Events. If you hope to run in the future, the sponsor will waive the admission fee for a future race for volunteers. Email rserwa@ymcamv.org with questions.

The Louisa Gould Gallery is now offering “It’s Wild!” a solo exhibit of contemporary wildlife art by renowned painter Linda Besse. Her paintings of sea and shore have been displayed here in the past. This is the first time her African and North American wildlife paintings have been on display on the Vineyard, and they will be on view until June 20. Linda will appear at a meet-and-greet on Thursday, June 9, 4:30 to 7:30 pm, and plans to be at the gallery on Sunday, June 12, from 12:30 to 3 pm. Viewing is also available by private, in-person appointments, or via FaceTime.

If you aren’t paying attention to Climate Action Week, the church bells ringing at noon each day should have brought it to mind. The Climate Action Task Force created this to educate and motivate our community to take action into their own hands. Watch for special events. LeRoux Kitchen and Alley’s Store offer eco-friendly products on sale at 20 percent off this week.

Electronics Disposal Day is Saturday, May 14, from 9 am to 2 pm, at the M.V. Regional High School, in partnership with student government.

The finale celebration is from 10 to 2 on Saturday, May 14, at the Grange with climate action information booths of all kinds. There will be giveaways, art, children’s activities, and an electric vehicle fleet. You can enjoy original music created by Molly Conole and Mark Lovewell, student speakers, and a presentation on the M.V. Climate Action Plan.

And this year’s student winners of the VCS Art & Writing Contest will receive awards at 11 am.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Amy Levine. On Saturday, wish the very best to Brendan O’Neill, who is director of the Vineyard Conservation Society, and thank him for all it is doing for us. Happy birthday next Monday to Jill Walsh.

Heard on Main Street: When did all the traffic get here?