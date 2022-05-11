West Tisbury: Dear Zeke

May flowers. May apples. Shadbush. Every day brings something new. That’s the magic of this time of year, and it all happens so quickly, seemingly overnight.

Harriet Bernstein’s cherry trees that I mentioned last week are fully out, and gorgeous. The branches have grown together over the years as the trees matured, so they make a thick pink almost-wall across the front of her property. When I saw her on Friday, she worried they would be blown and blasted by the rain that was expected on Saturday. The trees were somehow spared, and are blooming beautifully, visible from the Edgartown Road if you look down Harriet’s long driveway.

Saturday’s wind and rain made for a day to spend inside by the woodstove. Sunday, Mother’s Day, dawned with a soft pink sky and sunshine, a day to be walking on the beach, sharing a picnic, or working in the yard. I hope all mothers and families enjoyed the day.

This Saturday, May 14, friends are invited to remember and celebrate the life of Zeke Wilkins. The gathering will take place at the Ag Hall from 2 to 5 pm. It will be an appetizer and dessert potluck that Zeke would have loved, a testament to his fondness for good friends and good food. The island will do you proud, as you did for us, dear Zeke.

Earlier in the day, Martha’s Vineyard Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at 9:30 on Zoom. Scheduled guest speakers are Kim Driscoll, candidate for lieutenant governor; Andrea Campbell, candidate for attorney general; and Bill Galvin, running for re-election as secretary of state. Attendees are welcome to log on after 9:15 to chat with others online.

There are lots of special events at the library this coming week. On Saturday afternoon, the all-ages Lego Club will meet in person at 1:30, and an online Death Cafe will start at 3. Call the library at 508-693-3366, or email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, for the Zoom link. On Monday, Joan Butler will present a program about “Birdscaping” at 7 pm on Zoom. A new book group for teens ages 12 to 18 will hold its first meeting at the library on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30. No sign-up is necessary. In the Program Room at 4:30, Ben Shattuck will talk about his new book, “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau.” Jenny Slate will preside at the Q and A following the talk. Books will be available for sale.

Linda Hearn and I had another outing last Friday. We met at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum to see “Wampum: Stories from the Shells of Native America” before it closed, then to see “They Planted the Seeds: Creating Jewish Community on Martha’s Vineyard,” which just opened. Both were all one expects from the museum — beautifully hung and arranged, well-documented, creative, providing much to think about.

I’m ending this column with a mention of last Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. Thankfully, there are replays for anyone who missed what had to be one of the most exciting races ever. The winning horse, Rich Strike, was put in at the last minute after the No. 20 horse was scratched from the race. Both Rich Strike and his jockey, Sonny Leon, gave an incredible performance, making it look effortless as they came from behind, skillfully cut through any opening to get to the inside fence rail, and overtook the front-running favorites to win the Kentucky Derby. The odds against him were 80-1.

I can hardly wait for the Preakness.