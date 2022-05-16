Celebration for Everett Henry Poole

A celebration in loving memory of Everett Henry Poole of Chilmark, Oct. 23, 1930 – Feb. 21, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Center, 520 South Road, in Chilmark. Friends and family are invited to join us in honoring Everett.

Light refreshments and beverages will be served. Friends are welcome to bring along a dessert.

The family kindly requests — for the safety of our community and loved ones — that masks are worn inside the Community Center building.