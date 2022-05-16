Tisbury: Make sure your vote counts

Heard on Main Street: Generally speaking, you aren’t learning much when your lips are moving.

If you find meditation helpful, you may want to take advantage of the Island Insight Meditation Community. Their current Zoom invitation is to practice May meditation and dharma conversation next Saturday, May 21, from 10 to noon. For more information, contact islandinsightmv@gmail.com.

Don’t forget: Tisbury town elections will be on Tuesday, May 24. The polls are open from noon to 8 pm in the Emergency Services Facility, at the fire station opposite the school. Remember the Oak Bluffs 2022 election? Two votes made the difference. Make sure your vote counts.

If you want to spend time outdoors with others, artist Elizabeth R. Whalen started Nature Journaling last week at the Polly Hill Arboretum for the next six Sunday mornings, from 8:30 to 10 am. Meet a few minutes early. Then learn the fun and challenges of sketching nature. Free and open to the public. Bring your own materials; keep it simple and easy to carry. Consider a hat, sunscreen, and insect repellent. See pollyhillarboretum.org.

Elizabeth Whelan also offers a continuation of her popular drawing series aimed at the intermediate-level student. In each class a different conceptual take on the theme of “home” will be demonstrated. You are encouraged to draw as she demonstrates technique. Beginners are welcome. She recommends anyone not familiar with her approach might watch “Summer of Drawing” videos 1–8, starting with No. 1. Classes start Wednesday, May 25. See elizabeth-whelan.com, Art Classes, to see the Zoom link. Or see youtube.com/watch?v=-8UJEyrqc04.

The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association virtual book group offers three online sessions discussing “Washington Square” by Henry James. These begin the week of June 21. Email Dee at dleopold@clamsnet.org to sign up for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, from 5 to 6 pm. This group continues year- round.

I love to hear from people who read this column. As I was writing this, I had a call from a friend who noticed I wrote that Mark Lovewell would be singing last Saturday at the Ag Hall. She not only completely enjoyed the show, but also got a call later that she had won a gift certificate to Cronig’s as a result of being there.

I enjoyed spending some time with a good friend this past week or so. Iba Lent moved off-Island for Vermont several years ago. Fortunately, she does have a chance to come back every so often. And I take full advantage of her visits. She is one of those friends who can just pick up where we left off —– and we can, and do, talk about just about everything.

She also has the knowledge, along with a wonderful memory, so that she can often share insights into European history that are way beyond anything I ever learned. As you can tell, I get an awful lot out of her visits. And I treasure every minute that we have together.

Happy anniversary on Monday to Ann and Allan Davey.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to my beloved son Craig Mayhew. Tomorrow, wish the best to Mary Cressy and Maura Ziemian, both long-term residents who moved away. Olyvia Houston parties on Monday. Happy birthday on Tuesday to Ann Nelson, Shawn Townes, and Leah Ellis.

Heard on Main Street: There are two theories to arguing with women. Neither one works.