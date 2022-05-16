Tisbury promotes two to sergeant

By
Abigail Rosen
-
0
The Tisbury Police Department promoted Edward St. Pierre (left) and Andrew Silvia (center) to the rank of sergeant on Wednesday in addition to appointing Cristina Whitney as full-time Traffic Officer. — Courtesy Tisbury PD

The Tisbury select board approved the promotions of Andrew Silvia and Edward St. Pierre to the rank of sergeant on Wednesday afternoon. Silvia has been with the department in a full-time capacity since 2016, and St. Pierre beginning in 2019. Additionally, Tisbury Police welcomed a new full-time traffic officer, Cristina Whitney, who has served as a crossing guard since 2019.

The select board approved Memorial Day weekend events including the Tisbury School’s “March to the Sea” on Friday May 27, arriving at Owen Park at 1 pm, and the Memorial Day Annual Town Picnic, which will take place at the Tashmoo Spring building at Lake Tashmoo from noon to 4 pm — held for the first time since the pandemic.

