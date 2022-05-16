Woods Hole strikes WHOI dock

On Saturday the Steamship Authority ferry Woods Hole crashed into a dock that belongs to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. In a text message to The Times, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll acknowledged Saturday afternoon that the Woods Hole “allided with the WHOI dock” earlier that morning “while docking.” Driscoll went on to write that the Woods Hole “was not damaged but had to wait for a USCG inspection before services could resume.”

Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s 1st District, confirmed a “no sail” order had been given to the vessel that has since been lifted. Petty Officer Carter said the incident damaged the WHOI dock but couldn’t provide specifics on that damage. She also said the incident was classified as a marine casualty.

In response to an email inquiry about what damage the dock sustained, WHOI spokesperson Suzanne Pelisson provided a brief statement saying that the damage is still being evaluated.

“Early Saturday morning, a Steamship Authority vessel impacted the WHOI Iselin dock while maneuvering,” Pelisson wrote. “No one was injured, and we are in discussions with SSA to evaluate the incident.”

Driscoll was unable to immediately provide answers to emailed follow up questions sent Monday. These included what caused the crash.

Meanwhile, the Oak Bluffs terminal is slated to open Tuesday, May 16, according to Driscoll.