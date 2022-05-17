Chilmark: The season has begun

Congratulations are in order this week. Congratulations to Phylis Meras, who just turned 91. The other morning I was so happy to see her turning the corner from Music Street to Middle Road. I stopped to say hello, and learned she is writing her memoir. I know I’m not the only one who looks forward to learning more about her adventurous life.

Proud of her son, mother Rebecca Potter is celebrating the graduation of Bennet Schwab, who received his Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado in Boulder. Bennett grew up in Chilmark, went to the Chilmark School, and is a 13th generation Islander. He will stay at U.C., and continue as a researcher in the aerospace engineering department.

Congratulations to Rebecca Gilbert of Native Earth Teaching Farm, who officially is an author this month with the release of her first book, “Weedy Wisdom for the Curious Forager: Common Wild Plants to Nourish Your Body and Soul.” Get your copy at bit.ly/CuriousForager.

Congratulations to Bennet and all the local college graduates. And finally, congratulations to Crouton, who gave birth to nine adorable piglets at North Tabor Farm.

And just like that, the season has begun. Whether it’s shelves being fully stocked, stores now open, or more out-of-state plates at the beach, besides the weather, despite fog, has warmed up to the 60s.

If you didn’t have a chance to hear Elsbeth Hay interview Juli Vanderhoop about her outdoor oven on WCAI last week, have a listen at bit.ly/WCAIVanderhoop.

Jesse Jason and Abby Bender co-emcee “Camera and Choreography,” performing between nine dance shorts on Sunday, May 22, at 7:30 pm at the Grange Hall. Get tickets for that or other TMVFF offerings at tmvff.org.

The Chilmark General Store is open Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm (hours extend on May 27, to 5 pm); closed on Sundays. Pandora’s Box is open daily from Friday, May 21, 11 am to 5 pm. Beetlebung Boutique is open 11 am to 5 pm on weekends till May 27. Although Larsen’s will not reopen until June, Menemsha Fish Market is open 11 am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday, and Sunday, noon to 4 pm; call your order in to 508-645-2282. Menemsha Deli is open Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm. Everything else will reopen on Friday, May 27.

Salt Rock Chocolate Pop-Ups continue through May, both Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 am to 1 pm (or whenever they run out of chocolate) at Beetlebung Farm. Wonderful starter plants and seedlings are available, along with regular offerings, at most of our local farmstands. Rose lassi is now regularly available at Mermaid Farm.

The Chilmark library hosts Peaked Hill Studio’s Community Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm. in the Meeting Room. In-person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.