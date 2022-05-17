Governor’s back and then sidelined

The MV Governor, the Steamship Authority’s oldest ferry, was scheduled to be back in service today as the SSA’s schedule changes and the Oak Bluffs terminal reopens for the season.

However, as of 8:20 am, the Governor remains in a Woods Hole slip sidelined by unspecified mechanical issues. According to email alerts sent out by the SSA, the 8:35 am crossing from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole has been canceled.

Sean Driscoll, an SSA spokesman, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on what the issue is with the Governor.

The Governor did make an appearance earlier this season when the MV Woods Hole was sidelined.