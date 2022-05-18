Jon Chatinover recognized for assistant coach role

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) announced that swimming Coach Jon Chatinover was awarded the Winter Boys South Assistant Coach of the Year award by the Eastern Massachusetts Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

Chatinover spent many years as the swim team’s head coach. After he “passed the torch” to Jen Passafiume, Chatinover stayed with the team as an assistant coach. Chatinover’s dedication to the sport was a great asset to the team and its student athletes, from recruiting new swimmers to planning the lineup for meets.

This year also saw the “strongest group of boys” the program has had, despite COVID affecting the ability of some swimmers to compete during the season.

“We had a number of new swimmers this season, and Jon was an integral part in helping teach the new swimmers everything they needed to know about competition swimming,” Passafiume wrote. “Jon really helped pump the swimmers up going into the Cape and Islands Conference Championship meet.”

The guidance Chatinover provided helped form a victorious lineup that resulted in the first championship win in the program’s 10-year history.

“It was an amazing moment for the whole team, and I know I couldn’t have done it without the help of Jon,” Passafiume wrote. She also wrote that one boy made it to a sectional meet, one made it to the state meet, and the relay team also qualified for states.