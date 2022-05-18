Martha’s Vineyard median house price climbs

There’s no time to bask in the glow of the housing bank’s impressive sweep of town meetings and town elections. Tisbury still has an election on Tuesday, May 24, but the housing bank has the four towns required to bring the proposal to Beacon Hill.

The State House News Service (SHNS) is reporting that Martha’s Vineyard’s median sale price jumped to $1.325 million in April — a 33 percent increase from the $1 million median reported last April, and $125,000 more than the often-quoted median price during the Coalition to Create the M.V. Housing Bank’s campaign.

According to SHNS, there were 61 homes sold in Dukes County so far this year, a marked decrease from the 109 sold at this point a year ago.

Meanwhile, SHNS is reporting that Nantucket’s median house price has actually gone down about 20 percent. Last April, the median house price on Nantucket was $2.025 million, and this year it is $1.627 million. However the median house price for Nantucket for the year so far sits at a staggering $2.23 million. There have only been 40 houses sold on Nantucket this year, compared with 70 a year ago, SHNS reported.