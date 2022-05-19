Nantucket break down causes SSA delays

1 of 3

The Steamship Authority ferry Nantucket is the latest vessel to break down and it caused a ripple effect for commuters and travelers in Woods Hole Thursday morning.

In a text message, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote that the Nantucket has a generator issue that’s under investigation. “No info at this time on if another vessel will be available or necessary,” Driscoll wrote.

This follows the MV Governor returning to service on Tuesday morning only to have it immediately have a problem with its bow engine. The Governor remains in Slip 3 in Woods Hole. That ferry has been replaced by the Katama. In answer to a question on why the Governor remained in the slip, Driscoll wrote that he would have to get back to The Times with an answer.

Hundreds of people gathered outside in the rain waiting for the Island Home, which was 15 minutes late arriving. As passengers and vehicles were unloaded, the customers huddled around the slip opening waiting to board the ferry. The Island Home has to load and unload passengers from the freight deck during certain low tides and that was the case Thursday morning.

Nearby, the SSA’s fancy new $2.2 million canopies had empty walkways underneath them. Not that they would be much help from Thursday’s rain because the ticket scanners are at the wrong end of the ramp.