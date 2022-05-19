Richie Smith offered job as acting superintendent

After significant debate among the All-Island School Committee (AISC), assistant superintendent Richie Smith was offered the role of acting superintendent until a qualified candidate is hired for the permanent position.

The 7-5 vote to offer Smith the job came at Thursday’s AISC meeting, after significant discussion surrounding the process of either reaching out to potential candidates in the community and the school system at large who may be interested, or elevating Smith to the position of acting superintendent, and what that would entail.

The move became necessary after superintendent Matt D’Andrea was hired to lead the Wareham Public Schools. The school committee accepted D’Andrea’s resignation during the same meeting.

Member Jen Cutrer was one of the first to suggest that the school system already has a highly qualified candidate in-house, who knows the landscape of the academic environment on Martha’s Vineyard, and is familiar with the challenges Island schools are facing.

“We all know Richie. He has been in the school system for years,” Cutrer said.

D’Andrea advocated for offering the job to Smith, saying that it could bring the value of expertise and familiarity to the role. He stressed that finding a qualified superintendent is a difficult process, especially for a community as unique and complex as the Vineyard. Not only is the job itself highly demanding and requiring of someone who can keep an even temperament and listen to the needs of the community, D’Andrea said, but it requires someone who understands the nuance of managing multiple school districts.

“This is a fantastic community, but it’s an Island. There are challenges around housing, there are multiple districts. It’s a very unique situation,” D’Andrea said. “This district has Richie Smith — someone who knows the Island, knows the position, is smart, honest, and hardworking. I don’t believe you are going to find anyone more qualified to do this job than Richie Smith.”

No member of the school committee doubted Smith’s qualifications for the role of acting superintendent, but some worried whether, procedurally, it would be responsible to offer the job without first establishing a wage scale and contract.

Member Kathryn Shertzer said that, even to hire an interim, she believes the position should be advertised publicly, in case there is a level of interest from qualified candidates. “There could be five people on the Island who could express interest in that position,” Shertzer said, adding that she believes there should be some sort of timeframe set for if Smith was to take the job.

Member Skipper Manter said he doesn’t think the position would need to be advertised because it’s temporary, and added that he doesn’t believe there is any need to set a specific timeframe of employment. “I don’t think we want to be pressured during this process with a deadline,” Manter said.

Committee chair Kate DeVane said, as the elected representatives of the Island school community, the membership could vote to offer the job to Smith tonight, or could give further consideration to investigating a larger candidate pool.

Member Kim Kirk said she doesn’t believe the committee is in a position to offer the job to Smith right away, without discussing salary and other contractual elements that need ironing out. But DeVane said she doesn’t want to “[kick] the can down the road,” and noted that, to her knowledge, negotiations for wage scale and other points take place after a candidate has been chosen for the position.

“To have nobody in this position would be disastrous for the Martha’s Vineyard school system, in my opinion,” DeVane said.