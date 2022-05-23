MVRHS begins appeal discussions

This is a developing story…

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee will seek to appeal the Oak Bluffs planning board decision to deny a special permit for a track and synthetic turf field project on campus.

Synthetic compounds called per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS, served to be the sticking point for members of the planning board who voiced concerns over the Island’s aquifer, particularly for the high school campus, which sits in a critical wellhead protection area. Independent consultants who reviewed the synthetic components of the game field for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission determined that “de minimis” amounts of certain regulated PFAS compounds were identified. This means the levels were too small to be meaningful.

Following the denial of the project — the first step of a multiphase athletic campus overhaul — the committee had only two other legitimate avenues besides an appeal: to make a significant material change to the project, such that the planning board would begin a fresh review, or wait two years (the minimum statutory period) and resubmit an identical application.

Prior to going into executive session to discuss litigation for an appeal, the committee had a brief back-and-forth about the reasoning behind going into executive and not open session.

Chair Amy Houghton said the basis of the executive session would be to discuss strategy with respect to litigation, but wondered if information-gathering and strategizing with legal counsel at this initial stage would warrant one.

Houghton said she spoke with officials from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, who said that the only appropriate topic of discussion in executive session, in this case, would be if there was imminent litigation expected. “It is up to the chair to determine whether or not there would be a detrimental effect on our litigating position,” Houghton said. “As the chair of this body, I am struggling with how this fits. We haven’t even voted as a body to engage in litigation.” She said she will not object to an executive session, but stressed that the only thing to be discussed would be an appeal.

Legal counsel for the school, Peter Sumners, suggested that the committee enter into executive session, stating that it would be appropriate under state law. “It is my opinion that this would be a proper topic of discussion for an executive session,” Sumners said. “The open meeting law guide is clear that, when litigation is demonstrably likely, an executive session may be appropriate.”