Surge in COVID cases continues

For the third consecutive week, the Island boards of health have reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19 and for the second week in a row the Island remains at “high risk” for the spread of the illness based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

Many of the Island health boards have issued a mask advisory for indoor spaces, including Tisbury, Chilmark, Edgartown, and Oak Bluffs. West Tisbury will consider one at a meeting later this week.

From Sunday, May 15, through Saturday, May 21, the Island reported 135 cases of COVID-19 with the 7-day positive PCR test results at 48. The Island boards now report a mixture of at-home results as well as PCR tests, which are administered by the hospital. According to the report provided by the Island boards of health, there have been three hospitalizations over the past seven days and one person remained hospitalized as of Monday.

Last week there were 158 positive test results and the previous week there were 101. These are case numbers that had not been seen on the Island since January.

The boards continue to encourage individuals to wear masks indoors, stay up-to-date with vaccines and boosters, and to get tested if they experience symptoms.