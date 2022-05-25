Edgartown: Congratulations, K-Faye

I hope everyone is ready, because like it or not, Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and based on last Friday when I walked through Oak Bluffs to get off this rock, the people are already coming. I know Memorial Day is always busy, and then we get another little lull until the Fourth of July, but everything in life just feels so rushed nowadays. Honestly, I kind of miss the early days of the COVID lockdown, minus the illness and loss of life. But being at home all the time with my family with no crazy to-do list? That was good stuff. I’m working through my to-do list for the year, and looking forward to June 27. I am taking it slow this summer.

This weekend has been a whirlwind weekend, as Don and I traveled to New Hampshire to celebrate our oldest daughter’s graduation from UNH. Kiana graduated magna cum laude from the College of Health and Human Services, with a degree in occupational therapy. She returns home in a few days to work for the summer, and then heads to Lexington to begin her fieldwork as she pursues her master’s degree. Smart girl, that Kiana Casey! Congratulations, K-Faye.

So many people have been traveling over the past few weekends to various college graduations. I know that Lizzie Williamson, daughter of Anne and John Williamson, graduated a week or two ago from the University of Michigan. And surely I know several other Edgartown “kids” who have graduated, as this year’s college seniors were in Riley and Kiana’s Edgartown school class. But off the top of my head, I’m not sure who all has finished. If you’ve got a graduate that you would like to celebrate, shoot me an email to ggardnermv@gmail.com with the details.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Emma Baldino on May 24, my dearest godfather, Bob Kelley, on May 26, Liza Dolby on May 27, and Steve Pogue and Melissa Aldeborgh on May 28.

Kalleb Oliveira is heading to Washington, D.C., next week for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Technically, it’s just outside of D.C., at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, where 234 spellers will gather in person for the first time since 2019. Kalleb was a student at the Edgartown School when he was in kindergarten, and maybe first grade, but transferred to the M.V. Charter School, where he is in the fifth grade. Kalleb’s family will be traveling with him, and they are all very proud of him, especially big brother Abner. Good luck, Kalleb. Have fun.

Looking for a 5K race next weekend? The 28th annual Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard 5K Memorial Road Race. This year, runners have the option to select either a virtual or in-person race. The virtual option can be anywhere you would like to run. Virtual runners can send in their times, but will not be eligible for place medals. The race is on Sunday, May 29, at 10 am. You can register at bit.ly/MVM5K22.

Hey, if you want to include something in next week’s column, get it to me quickly. The Monday holiday means that my deadline for next week is Friday evening.

As you know, Monday is Memorial Day. While this has become a day of celebrations and family, please also keep in mind that it is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost in service to their country, or the veterans that we have lost after their service. It is a solemn day for veterans, family, and friends who have lost loved ones. As of this writing, Edgartown School students will be taking part in the annual March to the Sea on Friday afternoon. And there is usually a parade in Vineyard Haven on Monday, stepping off from the American Legion, with wreath ceremonies in separate areas of the cemetery. It usually steps off at 10:30, but I haven’t confirmed that as I finish writing this. If you can’t attend the parade and ceremonies, at least take a moment to think of those we’ve lost, and what the day really means.

Have a great week.