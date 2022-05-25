Gone with the wind

To the Editor:

The recent announcement that H2 Europe will build the world’s largest hydrogen production facility in Denmark, using U.S.-made electrolyzers, expands the synergistic scenario using wind and solar energy for electric power and transportation. The intent is to supply enough hydrogen to fuel the thousands of large European trucks daily. This announcement is simultaneous with the plans for manufacturers of diesel trucks to produce fuel cell–driven trucks.

So what does this have to do with M.V.? Possibly quite a lot, as the ongoing wind and solar projects are well suited to meet the needs of power generation and transportation. So that an Island without indigenous fuels now has the opportunity to be more independent, quieter, and free of greenhouse gasses. Quite idyllic.

Philip Levine

Bourne