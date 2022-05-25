MV Center for Living

MVC4L’s Family Caregiver and Dementia Support Services

The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, provides information and referral to programs and services in support of your caregiving efforts, and has meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. It’s for any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

memory screenings

caregiver counseling

habilitation therapy

information and referral

family meeting facilitation

Alzheimer’s/dementia education and support

Caregiver counseling

We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Habilitation therapy

Habilitation therapy is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. Habilitation strengthens an individual’s current abilities to improve and maintain functional independence. Learn how to simplify tasks and help your loved one participate more fully in his/her own care, and be an active participant in life. The habilitation approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces caregiver stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

The dementia caregiver support group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Contact the Family Caregiver Support Program at 508-939-9440. More information at mvcenter4living.org.

Supportive Day Program

A daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or may experience memory challenges. There is room in the program for more guests. Call us to reserve a spot for exercise, arts, music, drama, and special presentations. We run our program Monday to Friday, 9 am – 2 pm.

Open House Music and Memory Cafe

Please join us on Fridays from 10 to 11 am with your loved one for some music and singing. Masks and vaccinations required.

Join Our Team

We are seeking a driver for hourly work, operating our van for weekly outings, and substituting for our regular driver for morning and afternoon transport. This is a paid position. Please call Leslie Clapp at 508-939-9440 for more information.

Have you been looking for a place to volunteer? Brighten someone’s day, help us deliver our services to our Island elders, and have some great fun doing it. We are welcoming fully vaccinated volunteers back to the Supportive Day program. Volunteer training will be taking place on Thursday, June 16th, from 2:30 to 4 pm. If you are interested, please call Mary Holmes directly at 508-939-9440. Thank you!

Community Foundation Utility Support

If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle (This paragraph can be deleted if the flyer is printed)

MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging to provide transportation one day a week from 10 am – 1 pm, to take their senior residents shopping/to do errands. If you are interested, call Joyce at the Tisbury COA at 508-696-4205, or Rose at the Oak Bluffs COA at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By helping everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects people, each of us can make a difference for people affected by dementia.

By providing a Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. This free, one-hour training can be added to a staff meeting or planned as a special event at your convenience.

Please contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session.