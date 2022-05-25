Superintendent search may end with Smith

The All-Island School Committee will vote at their next meeting whether or not to offer assistant superintendent Richie Smith the role of superintendent for the remaining two years of Matt D’Andrea’s contract.

During a Zoom meeting of the committee Wednesday, superintendent Matt D’Andrea listed a number of reasons why Smith would be the best, and potentially the only immediate successor, if the Island hopes to avoid the uncertainty of being without a fully-appointed superintendent during a pivotal time.

“I feel that I have a unique perspective as the outgoing superintendent,” D’Andrea said. He said he had to deal with the same challenges a new superintendent would face coming to work on the Vineyard — housing challenges, multiple school districts, several building projects going on in different schools, and shortages of qualified educators and administrators.

D’Andrea said the challenges of working and living here are enough to make the search for a new superintendent particularly difficult.

Although he said the Vineyard community is one he will always cherish as wonderful and unique, he noted “there are few folks who have the additional time, money, and patience to contend with all the housing challenges that someone might have to confront when moving to an Island.” As a result, when a potential candidate gets further into the hiring process and starts to see the high cost of living and the lack of housing, they sometimes get scared away. “That’s a huge piece of this puzzle,” D’Andrea added.

Additionally, the district is very complex, he said. With six towns, six budgets, and six school committees, the Island needs someone who will “hit the ground running,” without needing too much time to get acclimated to the role. On top of that, there are several high-profile building projects happening in local schools, employee contracts are being negotiated, and there are numerous personnel issues that need to be remedied, D’Andrea said. For this reason, he said, Smith would be the best person to lead.

“Richie Smith has been by my side the last seven years. He isn’t just an internal candidate — he is a well known candidate. There’s a big difference there,” D’Andrea said. He noted Smith’s qualifications, having also served as principal of both the Oak Bluffs and Tisbury schools, and called him knowledgeable, measured in his decision making, and a person of character.

“He knows the district and the district knows him,” he said. “I had two years left on my contract. Ask Richie to fill those two years as superintendent. Not acting, not interim.” He said he believes an appointment should be made by a full vote of the school committee.

Smith said he will serve proudly in whatever role, and acknowledged the need for an immediate solution, with D’Andrea departing so soon and so many challenges still on the horizon. “If we do a search right now, and that person starts on July 1, 2023, that person wouldn’t really start in earnest until September 1, 2023,” Smith said. “That period of time is a period of uncertainty. So I would ask you to consider appointing me as full superintendent for the full two years of Matt’s remaining contract.”

If Smith is chosen as full superintendent for the next two years, he said he will assist in the search for a new superintendent after his first year of tenure, and, although he would be in the running for a full-time position, “would support any new superintendent that you bring in, after two years of allowing me to be full superintendent.”